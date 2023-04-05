Raptor Center reports first confirmed case of avian influenza

The case involved a female red-tailed hawk, who did not survive despite supportive care. Last year only one of more than 200 raptors treated for influenza survived.

A red-tailed hawk admitted to the Raptor Center over the weekend is the facility's first confirmed case of avian influenza for 2023.

In a Facebook post the center said although the return of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was expected, "we are still disheartened to report we have confirmed our first HPAI-positive raptor since January." The adult female hawk was admitted to the Raptor Center Saturday, and despite being given treatment died overnight.

Tests later confirmed she had contracted HPAI.

The avian flu is extremely deadly for eagles, hawks, owls, vultures and falcons. In 2022 the Raptor Center treated more than 200 raptors infected with HPAI, and just one survived. Officials expect the number of positive wild birds to increase this spring and strongly encourage anyone who finds a struggling raptor to call the Raptor Center at 612-624-4745 before interacting with it. Experts can help assess the situation and guide you on how to safely take the next steps.

Avian flu is thought to spread mainly through the migration of transitory birds that drop feces while relocating. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention says bird flu infections among people are rare, but can occur when enough virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth, or is inhaled.

Between January and November of 2022 the CDC says more than 49 million birds in 46 states either died as a result of bird flu virus infection or were culled (killed) due to exposure to infected birds.

