Recent gun violence rattles Minneapolis community

Minneapolis PD responded to reports of a triple shooting in the Standish neighborhood near Roosevelt High School on Sunday- leaving two dead, one injured.

MINNEAPOLIS — North Minneapolis homeowner and landlord D’Narius Lewis says he was taking a nap inside his home near 22nd and Bryant in North Minneapolis Saturday afternoon, when he heard the sounds of gunfire.

“4:33 p.m. shots just rang off, and I hit the floor, and I checked my camera and I was able to see a shootout happening right up front," Lewis said.

Video from his cell phone shows the damage to his renter’s cars.

"The next thing you see me do, is check everything out," he said. "Their car had 5 shots and a neighbor's house, upper level unit shot too."

This latest gunfire incident is just one of several leaving residents and community activists demanding change. "We have to find a way to deal with anger, and resentments and not to do it through violence so it ends up being a homicide and brings grief, trauma and pain to a family," said long-time community activist, Kay G Wilson.

Just last night, Minneapolis responded to reports of a triple shooting in the Standish neighborhood near Roosevelt High School.

"Three people shot and two people killed and just before that we probably had 3 to 4 women who were shot in our community," Wilson said. "Previous years, the violence has slowed down in winter, but I haven’t seen it slow down.”

Lewis says this latest gunfire has him and his neighbors on edge.

“To be honest this is the norm," Lewis said. "Me as a homeowner, I live in the North, I mow the yard, I do all the necessary things," says Lewis.

“These people who are angry with each other and have beef with others, somehow innocent people can get caught in the crossfire," Wilson added.

They’re now hoping something is done before more lives are lost. "It's sad, it’s hurtful, my message to those doing this, we don’t want this here, your violence your murder, your killing, we are trying to rebuild our community.”