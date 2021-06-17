Finally declared a federal holiday, Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States

MINNEAPOLIS — While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1862 and the Civil War officially ended in 1864, over 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were not made aware they were free until June 19, 1865.

The fight for racial justice has brought this more accurate interpretation of American history further into the collective consciousness of our country.

Here are some ways you and your family can be a part of this momentous occasion in Minnesota:

Friday, June 18

Western Park (387 Marion Street, St. Paul) from 11 – 6 p.m.

Join the Sweet Potato Comfort Pie and other community partners for this free in-person event featuring the Character Values Photo Exhibit, Stage reading of Kumbayah: A Juneteenth Story, announcement of the top three bakers from the SPCP Pie Bakeoff, fashion show, free food, and more.

Creekview Park (5001 Humboldt Ave N Minneapolis, MN 55430) from 7 – 9 p.m.

Join Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board for a family night filled with DJ music provided by DJdime, youth dance performances, Juneteenth activity bags, and more!

Saturday, June 19

West Saint Paul Sports Complex (1650 Oakdale Ave, West St. Paul, MN 55118) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join the Residents of Color Collective to find various ways to volunteer for the Juneteenth Freedom Walk 2021.

Sanctuary Covenant Church (2018 Aldrich Ave North, Minneapolis, MN 55411) from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Black, Bold, and Brilliant is hosting this event to come together to remember and honor our ancestors, to enjoy the present, and protect our collective future!

Midtown Global Market (920 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Midtown Global Market will be offering a day of education and entertainment.

Auntie Beverly will share Juneteenth storytelling of celebration and achievement, of liberation and self-determination, as well as freedom and family. There will be Juneteenth trivia, giveaways, and coloring books. Sounds of DJ Ariesfirebomb, as well as performances by Dancing Divas dance troop and Chicago Steppin’ by Command Steppers.

Ojibway Park (2695 Ojibway Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125) from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join Woodbury for Justice and Equality’s event to enjoy sandwiches from Smash Food Truck as well as speakers, informational booths, and kid's activities.

(5200 Bryant Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55430) from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Join Pantry Foods Market for the 2nd annual Juneteenth kid-friendly cookout for free food, free face painting, and great vibes!

East Medicine Lake Park (1740 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth) from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

In honor of Juneteenth, HerPurpose Inc. will be hosting games, activities, and giveaways for children and adults. There will be food and beverages served upon arrival. Her Purpose will have a T-shirt table with brochures and gift favors. Stay until nightfall for the fireworks show as well!

Apple Valley Senior High School from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Father’s Day is the day after Juneteenth, so what a better theme than a family reunion! Join us in honoring fathers, single-moms, and the Black Family Institute. There will be music, entertainment, speakers, Black food and retail vendors, dancing, educational experiences, kids' activities, and more!

If you are able, please bring your masks, a chair, and or blanket, and join us in the park.

Castillo Park, West Side St. Paul from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Join the West Side Community Organization in celebration of African American heritage. We'll have a local neighborhood get-together with conversation, food, and music! This event is a chance for West Siders to build community and connect.

Part Wolf MPLS (501 Cedar Lake S, Minneapolis, MN 55454) from 8 p.m. – Midnight

Join DJ DIE/ASPORA’s event to commemorate this important and historical day by throwing an impromptu dance party. Enjoy an amalgam of danceable soundscapes curated by your favorite local freaky black DJs. Come chill, dance, and support your local black artists and curators.

(3737 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406) from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Organized by the Black Table Arts Co-op in celebration of Black queer lives and Black liberation join us for a kickback mini dance party at the Black Table Arts Co-op. Open to all Black lives. Music by Dj MCShellen.

Sunday, June 20

Frank Rog Amphitheatre (2540 Lexington Ave. N Roseville, MN 55113) 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Join Daniel Rosas & Friends and party-on for Juneteenth with breakdancing and hip hop music. This is part of the summer-long “Creative Crossroads” series featuring a different world region each Sunday evening. The goal of the series is to illustrate similarities and differences across cultures through performance styles. This year’s series will include opportunities for comparing multiple dance forms, like Cuban, Iranian and Cajun dance steps, and rhythms from East Africa to Japan.