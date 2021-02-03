Record number of Minnesota gun permits issued in 2020

The BCA says more than 96,000 permits were issued last year, the most since permits became legal in 2003 and nearly twice as many as were granted in 2019.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota sheriffs issued more firearms permits in 2020 than in any other year, a newly-released state report shows.

It matches up with a nationwide trend, which some experts attributed to the pandemic and to civil unrest after the killing of George Floyd.

A report from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) shows that more than 96,000 permits were issued last year, the most since permits became legal in 2003 and nearly twice as many as were issued in 2019.

The previous high in recent years came in 2016, when 71,156 carry permits were issued.

The most 2020 permits were issued in Hennepin County with about 11,350, followed by Dakota County with 7,754.

BCA data shows that sheriff's departments across the state reported 3,110 crimes involving people with carry permits, the highest number since Minnesota's Personal Protection Act went on the books in 2003.

Less than 2% were crimes where firearms were used in furtherance of a crime.

More than 51% percent were DWIs or other traffic offenses.

30% were from an “Other” category, which includes less serious offenses such as city ordinance violations and DNR hunting, fishing and recreational vehicle violations.

The BCA reminds residents that those wishing to obtain a Minnesota Permit to Carry must apply at their local sheriff’s office and provide proof of approved firearms training. Sheriff's office staff must then follow a statutorily-defined process, checking FBI, BCA and DHS records as well as their own data for information or offenses that might disqualify the applicant.

Individuals denied a permit have the right to appeal.