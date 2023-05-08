Red Cross to assist 38 people after multi-family fire in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting 38 people following a multi-family apartment fire on Albemarle Street in St. Paul on Sunday night.
For those affected by the fire, a shelter has been set up at Arlington Hills Lutheran Church in St. Paul.
The Red Cross works to connect with people impacted by a house fire by providing them with emergency assistance.
Some of the services provided include food, relief items, and health and mental health services.
“In the past year, we responded to more than 1,000 incidents in our region," said Mario Bruno, interim Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region. "We need more help, so no one faces this heartbreaking situation alone.”
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.