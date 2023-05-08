Red Cross to assist 38 people after multi-family fire in St. Paul

A shelter has been set up at Arlington Hills Lutheran Church following the fire Sunday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting 38 people following a multi-family apartment fire on Albemarle Street in St. Paul on Sunday night.

For those affected by the fire, a shelter has been set up at Arlington Hills Lutheran Church in St. Paul.

The Red Cross works to connect with people impacted by a house fire by providing them with emergency assistance.

Some of the services provided include food, relief items, and health and mental health services.

“In the past year, we responded to more than 1,000 incidents in our region," said Mario Bruno, interim Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region. "We need more help, so no one faces this heartbreaking situation alone.”

