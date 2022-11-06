More than 40 Minnesota counties under Red Flag Warning, burning restrictions Sunday

The National Weather Service issued the warnings for counties in central and southern Minnesota from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota has finally received some much-needed rainfall over the past few days, but drought conditions persist, prompting the National Weather Service to issue both a Red Flag Warning and burning restrictions for a large portion of the state on Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is citing extreme fire conditions as a reason for the warning. It will be in place from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 for the following counties:

Anoka

Big Stone

Blue Earth

Brown

Carver

Chippewa

Cottonwood

Dakota

Douglas

Faribault

Freeborn

Goodhue

Grant

Hennepin

Jackson

Kandiyohi

Lac Qui Parle

Le Sueur

Lincoln

Lyon

Martin

McLeod

Meeker

Murray

Nicollet

Nobles

Pipestone

Pope

Ramsey

Redwood

Renville

Rice

Rock

Scott

Sherburne

Sibley

Stearns

Steele

Stevens

Swift

Traverse

Waseca

Washington

Watonwan

Wright

Yellow Medicine

These counties have weather conditions ideal for wildfire. Strong winds and low humidity levels mean that people in these counties should avoid outdoor fires and check any recent burn piles to ensure they are completely out.

In addition to the Red Flag Warning, the MN DNR is restricting burning in a larger portion of the state. This means the DBR won't issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until the restrictions are lifted. People are also asked to be careful with backyard campfires.

The Sunday restrictions apply to the above-listed counties, and these additional locations:

Aitkin

Becker

Benton

Big Stone

Carlton

Chisago

Crow Wing

Dodge

Fillmore

Isanti

Kanabec

Mille Lacs

Morrison

Pine

South St. Louis

Todd

Winona

“Extreme drought conditions in combination with dry fall vegetation, low humidity, and wind make for dangerous fire conditions,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. “Restricting open burning prevents a burn pile from escaping and becoming a wildfire.”

You can find more information about the current fire risk where you are, as well as open burning restrictions, at the Minnesota DNR's website.

