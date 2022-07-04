Lightning cancels Red, White & Boom 4-mile race

Today's weather will be keeping runners off the Minneapolis course, according to organizers.

MINNEAPOLIS — At the advice of the National Weather Service, Monday's Red, White & Boom 4-mile race and the TC Kids Sparkler Dash have been canceled.

Severe storms with high winds are in the forecast, and "significant lightning" is expected in Minneapolis from 8 a.m. to noon this morning, according to race planners.

The race has a "no refund" policy, but runners who had paid for their race entry will get a $10 credit. Runners should keep an eye out for credit codes and complete details for when and how to use those credits through email by July 31.

To pick up your shirt and medal, head down to the Twin Cities In Motion office, located at 2635 University Avenue West in St. Paul from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, July 12-15.

A statement released early Monday morning from TC In Motion read "We are disappointed to be unable to host today’s event for you, but safety of participants and volunteers will always be Twin Cities In Motion’s primary concern."

The race was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Monday on Boom Island in Minneapolis.