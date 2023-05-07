3 who drowned in Vermillion River ID'd: officials

The three are reportedly from Oakdale. One victim was 17.

RED WING, Minn. — Officials have identified the three swimmers who drowned in the Vermillion River after they went missing while swimming Monday.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office identified the three as Miguel Juan-Jose, 22, Petrona Juan-Jose, 17, and Ke Drer, 41.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday that they found the three bodies after searching areas including the Vermillion River and the nearby Mississippi River.

The sheriff's office said everyone involved in the incident is believed to live together in the same household in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Authorities said the family was spending time on the Vermillion River on Monday; initially, one man was fishing on shore while three people went in the water to swim and started to struggle.

The man fishing was able to rescue one woman, his daughter, and went in to help the other two. All three went underwater.

Officials said that the swimmers were only in three feet of water at first, but hit a drop-off of 8-9 feet. A spokesperson said those involved were "inexperienced swimmers."

Several fatal drownings in the last two weeks have prompted authorities to emphasize water safety this summer. If someone is drowning, officials say to extend a paddle or towel unless you are properly trained for water rescues.

