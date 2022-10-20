Fourth-generation family member Allison Gettings to take over as CEO of Red Wing Shoe Company

Allison Gettings, a fourth-generation family member, has been with Red Wing Shoe Company for 14 years in different roles and currently serves as president.

RED WING, Minn. — After more than 100 years, it's still a family affair at Red Wing Shoe Company.

On Thursday, the company announced that Allison Gettings, a fourth-generation family member, will take over as president and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Gettings is the great-granddaughter of J.R. Sweasy, who served as president and CEO from 1921-1949. She'll enter the role as the company's 10th CEO and the first woman to lead Red Wing Shoes since it was founded in 1905.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Red Wing Shoe Company and excited about what the future holds. Over the past 117 years, we have garnered incredible customer ‘brand love’ across our portfolio of purpose-driven brands and we have an awesome opportunity to build on that foundation," Gettings said in a statement posted on the company's website.

Gettings will follow in the footsteps of Mark Urdahl, who's served as CEO since 2016 and planned to retire at the end of this year.

"I am so grateful for the support and guidance Mark has provided me and I look forward to working with the high-performing teams he has built as we accelerate our growth," she said.

The Red Wing Shoe Company deals in more than just footwear. Their portfolio includes Red Wing Shoes, Irish Setter, Vasque, WORX, S.B. Foot Tanning Co. and the St. James Hotel.

