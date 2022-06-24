Metro area religious leaders divided on Roe v. Wade ruling

"Freedom of religion does not mean one religious viewpoint imposed on all," said Joanna Dulkin, of Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Minnetonka.

MINNEAPOLIS — As political parties stand divided in the wake of Friday's historic ruling from the nation's highest court, the overturning of Roe v. Wade is weighing heavily in faith-based communities.

"Abortion bans are against my religion, Jewish tradition and Jewish law state that not only is abortion permitted but in some cases required," said Hazzan Joanna Dulkin, of Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Minnetonka.

It's a message she wants people to hear, that not all people of faith share the same feelings on abortion.

"I serve a god who spoke against these cattle prod whips of empire and the system that left and leaves women and children voiceless on the margins," said Rev. Jia Star Brown.

Many faith leaders across the country, for years now have been advocating for abortion rights at both the state and federal level, while those who oppose abortion have been advocating for a more civil approach for women who may be in need.

"We don't need more abortions, more death, we need more love, more life. We need to support women and couples who find themselves in crisis pregnancies and don't know where to turn for love and support," said Archbishop Bernard Hebda via a video message in response to Friday's ruling.

"Freedom of religion does not mean one religious viewpoint imposed on all," said Dulkin.

With the reproductive rights of millions of women now in jeopardy, for these faith leaders their mission to bridge the divide continues forward.

"We're united in lament and we're united as we rebuild, because we will continue," said Rev. Brown.

"As a community clergy member I pledge to hold space for this rage, I pledge my support to those coming into our state to seek abortion care," said Dulkin.

