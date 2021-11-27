Remains found near Hinckley, believed to be of missing Wisconsin mother

A private investigating group hired by the family said the remains of a person believed to be Ashley Miller, the 33-year-old mother of 4, were found in Hinckley.

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — The remains of a person believed to be Ashley Miller, the 33-year-old mother of four who had been missing for more than two months, were found Saturday in Hinckley, according to a private investigating group hired by the family.

According to Justin Terch, president of Applied Professional Services -- an investigating group hired by Ashley's family -- a body was found in a wooded area off Grace Lake Road in Hinckley Saturday morning. Terch said he believes the body to be Ashley's, but the final determination will be made by the medical examiner.

Greenfield Communications, a public relations firm representing the family, also confirmed the discovery in a press release. Ashley, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, was last seen on Sept. 23 . Family says a vehicle belonging to Ashley was found in Graces Lake on Sept. 24.

“This is a sad day our family hoped would not come, and there are still many questions that need answers, but the important thing is we now have Ashley,” said Krista Struck, Ashley’s mother in a press release. “Our family received incredible support from the community these past many weeks, and we thank them, the Christian Aid Ministries volunteer search and rescue team, the many involved law enforcement agencies and Applied Professional Services for helping locate Ashley.”