Friends, co-workers remember woman killed in Robbinsdale crash

The community gathered at Tooties On Lowry where Emily Gerding worked. Emily was killed in the crash and her husband John remains in the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The community is coming together to support the family of Emily Gerding, who was killed in a car crash July 8 in Robbinsdale.

"It's hit all of us really hard," said Krissy Johnson, manager of Tooties On Lowry.

Johnson says she won't ever forget the call she got from Emily's mom telling her about the crash. Emily was a server at Tooties On Lowry for over a year, but had been a longtime customer with her family.

"She was just so nice," Johnson said. "Her smile could fill up a room."

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Quintin Hudson was charged in Hennepin County Court with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle causing death, fleeing police in a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm, criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm after crashing into Emily and John Gerding's car.

According to police, a Robbinsdale police officer tried to pull over Hudson around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 for speeding. A criminal complaint alleges Hudson, who had an instruction permit but not a Minnesota driver's license, was driving a Tesla at 54-55 mph in a 30 mph zone. Hudson fled from the officer before crashing into the Gerdings on 36th Avenue.

John and Emily, both 34 years old and from Crystal, worked as special education teachers in the Anoka-Hennepin School District. The pair has two daughters, a 6-year-old and an almost 3-year-old, who were not in the car at the time of the crash.

A GoFundMe page set up by family members has raised more than $165,000 as of Thursday afternoon. Tootie's is collecting cards for the Gerdings. You can drop off one at 2706 Lowry Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+