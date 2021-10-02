Group floats idea of renaming Coon Rapids

In a Facebook post the non-profit Transformative Circle cites the racial overtones of the name, and shares the results of a survey on renaming the community.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — There's an age-old, frequently cited phrase that poses a question:

What's in a name?

Plenty, if you ask organizers of the non-profit Transformative Circle. As part of celebrating Black History Month the group recently conducted a survey on how people feel about the name of the city of Coon Rapids, and their reaction to the possibility of changing it due to perceived racial overtones it carries.

In a Facebook post from Feb. 6, Transformative Circle shares that 464 people responded to the survey, with 38% of respondents saying Coon Rapids should change its name, and 62% against a change. Organizers say the survey is "by no means a scientific poll," merely an attempt to gauge how people feel about the name, which for some carries negative racial overtones.

Of those who responded to the survey, 44.5% actually live in Coon Rapids, 8% work there, and 19.5% shop or do business there.

"Many of you shared stories of why you feel that the name should be changed," the post reads. "Sharing stories such as these can make a person feel vulnerable, and I applaud your courage. You spoke of embarrassment at the name, humiliation of having to explain the origin of the name knowing that the word is also used as a racial slur. Some of you have even shied away from moving here because of the name."

Transformative Circle describes itself as "a diverse group of people, who have come together to foster greater understanding and appreciation for our community as a whole and the cultural differences and customs that make our community unique."

The Facebook post itself drew more than 100 comments, some supportive of the effort while others blasted both the idea of a name change and the methodology.

"It's long past time for the city to change its name," one person commented. "Not only is the name an undisputed racist slur....it's sounds trashy. River Rapids would be much more appropriate. And it sounds lovely."

"458 people were surveyed. Almost 62,000 live there," another noted.

"I think people have too much time on their hands," one reader concluded. "Why don’t you put your effort into something worthwhile. I graduated from CRSH. No one ever talked about it being racist."

City history has it that Coon Rapids took the name from Coon Creek, where settlers would hunt racoons for their pelts. But Miriam-Webster notes that the word "coon" can also be "used as an insulting and contemptuous term for a Black person."