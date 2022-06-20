2 dead after separate incidents on Minnesota River Sunday

The Renville County Sheriff said a body was found in the water before 3 p.m., and then a young man drowned later in the evening near Vicksburg County Park.

RENVILLE, Minn. — Two deaths in separate incidents on the Minnesota River near Renville on Sunday are being investigated by authorities.

According to a release from the Renville County Sheriff's Department, police got a 911 call just before 3 p.m. from person who thought they saw a body caught in a log jam on the river between Franklin and Morton.

When police came to check the area they found the body of an adult man. It was recovered and taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to be identified, and the cause of death investigated.

While they were working to remove the man's body from the log jam police got another 911 call reporting a drowning several miles upstream.

Squads rushed to the Vicksburg County Park just south of Renville shortly before 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers learned that a young man had been swimming with his family in the river when he began to struggle in the water.

He was not wearing a life jacket.

Multiple agencies launched rescue boats in the area where the victim had last been seen to try and find him.

A release from the sheriff said that around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, the young man was pulled from the water and first responders went to work trying to revive him. The victim was then rushed to the CentraCare-Redwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither victim's name, nor any other identifying information has been released as of Monday morning. Both incidents are still under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff's Office.

