Rep. Debra Kiel hospitalized following minor stroke

The MN State Representative said in a statement that she was admitted to the hospital on Friday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Rep. Debra Kiel said in a statement that she had suffered from a minor stroke on Friday.

Kiel, a Minnesota State Representative (R-Crookston) was reportedly admitted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul after "experiencing fatigue and dizziness at the State Office Building," Friday morning.

After tests confirmed that Rep. Kiel suffered from a minor stroke that day, she remained at the hospital overnight "for observation." She was discharged Saturday evening and returned home to Crookston after that.

Rep. Kiel further said that she will have "additional tests" over the next few days. While the she hopes to return to St. Paul in the next week she added that in the meantime her office is "open for business and here to help."

"I want to thank the excellent neurology team at Region's for their excellent care and quick work that likely saved me from any long-term effects as a result of the stroke," said Rep. Kiel, in the statement.

