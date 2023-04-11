Report calls for U of M to recognize 'harm and genocide' against Native Americans in its history

The TRUTH Project has released a 554-page report that features an extensive examination of the University of Minnesota's history with the state's Tribal Nations.

MINNEAPOLIS — A research initiative between the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council (MIAC) and the University of Minnesota is calling on the University to "formally recognize the harm and genocide committed against Native American peoples" as part of the U's history.

The TRUTH Project (Towards Recognition and University-Tribal Healing) has released a 554-page report that features an extensive examination of the University of Minnesota's history with the state's 11 Tribal Nations. A primary focus of the report is how the U was founded as the result of multiple "land grabs."

"During a 15-year period of wealth transfer, the University of Minnesota received more than 186,000 acres of Indigenous land," TRUTH Project researchers write on their website, which cites the Morrill Act of 1862, signed by President Abraham Lincoln for the creation of "Land Grant Institutions," as the largest of the land transfers.

The researchers concluded in their findings that "institutional harm has taken many forms" since the University of Minnesota was established in 1851. The report claims that U's Founding Board of Regents "committed genocide and ethnic cleansing of Indigenous peoples for financial gain," which included forced removal of Native Americans, and led to more than $591 million in financial gain as of 2020, as a result of resources extracted from University-owned land.

The report states the University has failed to teach the correct history of the institution and its land, including the use of the phrase "land grant," which the researchers call "a revisionist narrative that attempts to cover up the harm perpetrated against Indigenous peoples."

"We call on the Board of Regents and University of Minnesota leadership to take concrete, meaningful, and measurable steps toward healing through a comprehensive, Seven Generations approach that combines reparations, truth-telling, policy change, and transformative justice processes," the TRUTH Project states on its recommendations page. "This includes centering the perspectives and voices of Indigenous peoples, recognizing and respecting Indigenous sovereignty, providing resources and support for language and cultural revitalization, and ensuring access to healthcare and education."

The project calls for the Board of Regents to consider a series of "culturally prescribed policy burns," including:

Review and potentially return Indigenous lands

Commit to reparations based on the perpetual wealth received as a result of the land grabs

Divert a portion of investment returns to give back to Native Americans

Improve Indigenous representation in University administration and staff

Waive the full cost of attendance for Indigenous peoples and descendants nationwide

Respect sovereignty and heritage of Tribal Nations

Commit to research that further explores and improves relationships between the University and Indigenous peoples

Meet trust obligations under the U's status as a federal land grant institution

The University of Minnesota issued the following statement to KARE 11:

We are grateful to those from the 11 Tribal Nations and the other contributors who willingly took on the arduous research, analysis and consultation that went into this important report on the University of Minnesota’s history, and how that history has affected Tribes.



First and foremost, we recognize that the countless hours of work reflected in this report and the truth-telling that will benefit us all going forward is built upon the time, effort and emotional labor of every individual involved. We want to reiterate our appreciation for each of you.



In recent years the University has committed to acknowledging the past and doing the necessary work to begin rebuilding and strengthening relationships with Tribal Nations and Native people. Openly receiving this report is another step toward honoring that commitment. While documenting the past, the TRUTH Report also provides guidance as to how the University can solidify lasting relationships with Tribes and Indigenous peoples built on respect, open communication and action. As we engage in the important discussions that will now follow, that guidance will be invaluable.

Read all of the TRUTH Project recommendations here, along with the complete report online.

