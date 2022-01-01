Man severely burned after reported garage explosion led to 2 garage fires

Fire officials say one man was severely burned by the fire/explosion and was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a garage fire that spread to another neighboring garage on Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, crews went to a detached garage on the 1000 block of 14th Street Southeast Saturday morning after a fire was reportedly started by an explosion. The fire soon spread to a neighboring detached garage, forcing fire crews to extinguish two active fires.

Fire officials say one man was severely burned by the fire/explosion and was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

The extent and severity of the man's injuries were not released by officials, nor any identifying details about the victim.

It took crews about 30 minutes to put out the bulk of the garage fires, according to tweets from the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The Minneapolis Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and explosion and Excel Energy will also help monitor and investigate the fire, according to officials.

