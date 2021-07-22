Reports: Building explosion in Princeton

PRINCETON, Minnesota — Emergency crews are responding to reports of a building explosion in Princeton.
Videos and photos posted to social media on Thursday afternoon showed fire and smoke surrounded by scattered debris in what appeared to be a residential neighborhood.
A manager at a nearby Casey's Gas Station told KARE 11 that the blast rocked their building early Thursday afternoon. They initially thought it was a tree that had fallen on the building.
Comments on a video posted by the Union-Times newspaper in Princeton described similar shaking in the community, located about 50 miles north of the Twin Cities.
