Reports: Building explosion in Princeton

Social media posts showed a large area of debris surrounding smoke and fire in a residential neighborhood.
PRINCETON, Minnesota — Emergency crews are responding to reports of a building explosion in Princeton.

Videos and photos posted to social media on Thursday afternoon showed fire and smoke surrounded by scattered debris in what appeared to be a residential neighborhood.

A manager at a nearby Casey's Gas Station told KARE 11 that the blast rocked their building early Thursday afternoon. They initially thought it was a tree that had fallen on the building.

Comments on a video posted by the Union-Times newspaper in Princeton described similar shaking in the community, located about 50 miles north of the Twin Cities. 

