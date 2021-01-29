Reports: Minnesota Airman dies from COVID-19 in Italy

Sgt. Michael Morris died Jan. 12 at Aviano Air Force Base, according to his obituary.

A Minnesota Airman stationed in Italy has died from COVID-19, according to an obituary published by a northern Minnesota funeral home.

The U.S. Air Force confirms Sgt. Michael Morris, 36, died on Jan. 12. A news release said Morris served as an Air Force Tech assigned to the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron based in Aviano, Italy.

“The Airmen of the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Aviano are deeply saddened by this loss,” Maj. Christopher Clark, 31st AMXS commander, said in the news release. “Mike was well known and highly respected in our community. He was a friend to many and we’ll miss him dearly.”

The news release, dated Jan. 14, said Sgt. Morris' death was under investigation. However, Air Force Times later confirmed with the Air Force that Morris had COVID-19 at the time of his death.

“Our heartfelt sympathies are with the Airman’s family, friends and co-workers,” Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement. “Our priorities are honoring Mike’s life and supporting those affected by this death.”

Carroll Funeral Homes in Deer River, Minnesota published Morris' obituary, stating he "began his journey to the spirit world on January 12, 2021. He passed away from COVID-19 at his home near Aviano Air Force Base in Italy."

The obituary says Morris grew up in the Cass Lake area and served 14 years in the U.S. military, including three tours in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. He leaves behind a wife, two daughters and a son.

A private service with full military honors is planned when his remains are returned to Minnesota.

