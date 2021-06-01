Rescue crews searching for missing canoer in Gervais Lake

According to officials, a canoe with three occupants tipped Tuesday evening. Two of the people were transported to a hospital as crews search for third person.

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Rescue crews are on Gervais Lake in Little Canada for a water emergency after a canoe with three occupants tipped Tuesday evening.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to the lake shortly after 7:30 p.m. on a report of people in the water.

Two of the occupants, an adult male and a juvenile male, resurfaced and were transported to an area hospital, while the third person, an adult male, has yet to be found. The conditions of the two people transported to the hospital are unknown, according to officials.

Several dive teams remain at the scene searching for the third person.

This is a developing story.