House fire claims a life in St. Paul

Fire officials say the victim was pulled from a home on the 1000 block of Western Ave. shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

A resident pulled from a burning home in St. Paul Tuesday did not survive, marking the city's first fire fatality of 2023.

St. Paul fire officials say engine crews were dispatched to a house on the 1000 block of Western Ave. N. just after 12:30 p.m. after a passerby noticed smoke pouring out the windows of the structure. First responders entered the home and quickly located the person, brought them outside and immediately started lifesaving measures.

The resident was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

Three pets were inside the home at the time of the fire. One was able to escape when firefighters entered the home, but the other two were found deceased.

Crews spent more than three hours on the scene knocking down the fire. Investigators are still trying to determine a cause.

