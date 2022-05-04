x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Resident dies after becoming trapped in Maple Grove house fire

Police and fire crews responded after a 911 caller reported a home on the 10170 block of Nathan Lane was burning, and a resident was trapped inside.
Credit: Eric Flom
Maple Grove house fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — One person is dead after becoming trapped inside a burning home in Maple Grove Wednesday. 

A city spokesperson says police and fire crews were dispatched to the 10170 block of Nathan Lane around 1 p.m., after a 911 caller reported a home on fire with flames visible in the living room and an occupant trapped inside. 

When emergency responders arrived they found the house fully involved, preventing them from going inside the structure without the fire being knocked down. 

At least one person was reported home and unable to escape the fire. The spokesperson says the State Fire Marshal's Office has been informed that there is a fatality on scene.

Credit: Eric Flom
A 911 caller reported that the home on the 10170 block of Nathan Lane was burning, with a resident trapped inside.

The victim will not be identified until family has been notifed. 

Fire crews remain on scene Wednesday afternoon while the investigation into a cause continues. 

MORE NEWS: Juvenile arrested in Forest Lake vandalism spree

MORE NEWS: Pilot injured when plane crashes at Mankato Regional Airport

MORE NEWS: Department veteran Jeremy Ellison named St. Paul interim police chief

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

St. Paul police detail fatal shooting in Frogtown neighborhood