Resident dies after becoming trapped in Maple Grove house fire

Police and fire crews responded after a 911 caller reported a home on the 10170 block of Nathan Lane was burning, and a resident was trapped inside.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — One person is dead after becoming trapped inside a burning home in Maple Grove Wednesday.

A city spokesperson says police and fire crews were dispatched to the 10170 block of Nathan Lane around 1 p.m., after a 911 caller reported a home on fire with flames visible in the living room and an occupant trapped inside.

When emergency responders arrived they found the house fully involved, preventing them from going inside the structure without the fire being knocked down.

At least one person was reported home and unable to escape the fire. The spokesperson says the State Fire Marshal's Office has been informed that there is a fatality on scene.

The victim will not be identified until family has been notifed.

Fire crews remain on scene Wednesday afternoon while the investigation into a cause continues.

