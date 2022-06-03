Resources for parents pending teachers strike in Minneapolis and St. Paul

A spokesperson with YMCA of the North says they're offering services for students in grades K-5 during any potential striking at three metro locations.

ST PAUL, Minn. — As negotiations continue, local organizations are stepping in ahead of a looming teachers strike.

"We'll offer emergency closing programs for the strike," said Dave Grote, District Childcare Supervisor for YMCA of the North. "The hours of those operations are from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and we have three different locations for that. "

"There's a cost of $45 per day at the midway location and the Blaisdell location, and the north community has special pricing at $12 per day," he said.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board also announced extended hours and activities for children at 10 recreation center locations.

"We understand the complexities of trying to find daycare, trying to find places to go," said MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura.

At the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities, two West Side Clubs will be open from 8:30 – 5 p.m. and the East Side Club will open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. – providing food and academic activities.

According to the club, membership has been free since the start of the pandemic.

If a strike goes on as planned, it would the first in Minneapolis since the '70s, and the first time in St. Paul since 2020.

"In 2020, we did have a strike in St. Paul that lasted three days," said Grote. "We've provided care in St. Paul, for that, it will be a historic time for Minneapolis."

While mediation efforts continue in both district, Grote is working to adjust staffing in the case of a potential strike.

"We reached out amongst our departments who work together to make sure that we can secure a full day [of] programming and staffing hours, but certainly it is a bit of a challenge," he said.

To register your child for MPRB's extended services, click here.

The Harold Mezile North Community YMCA in north Minneapolis is $12 a day and registration is required.

The Blaisdell YMCA in south Minneapolis is $45 a day and registration is required.

The St. Paul Midway YMCA is $45 a day and registration is required.

For an update from SPPS, visit the website here.

For an update from MPS, visit the website here.

The following information was provided by the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities are committed to supporting our families through a St. Paul Public Schools teacher strike.

Parents and/or guardians of new members must complete registration paperwork for their child or children.

Learn more and register, here.

All St. Paul Club sites will be accepting new members during the teacher strike. Please contact your local Club for more information on membership.