Popular downtown Minneapolis restaurant opens for first time since 2020

For chef Gibbons, the decision to reopen Zelo in downtown Minneapolis has been a wait-and-see game since closing up shop on March 17, 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been an Italian staple at the corner of South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall since the late '90s, but for the last three years, business has come to a halt.

"We've been sitting dormant, unfortunately," said executive chef Jason Gibbons.

"We wanted everybody, including our employees, to feel comfortable to be back downtown and working and we've noticed — we've been monitoring over the last couple of years — we've seen a lot of improvement; seen a lot more people coming downtown. Shows and conventions are starting to pick back up," said Gibbons.

It's no secret downtown Minneapolis has seen its share of challenges in recent years, with dozens of businesses closing and the perception of crime keeping people away.

"The city is trying; they're putting a lot of effort in. Operation Endeavor I think has helped Nicollet Mall quite a bit, and we're seeing the results," explained Gibbons.

From an increased police presence to community street teams, the efforts are keeping this staple together.

"We have a lot of regular guests and we have a lot of long-term employees, and we value both equally."

Hopefully, for years to come.

"We're feeling very optimistic about the future now," said Gibbons.

For now, Zelo only plans to open for dinner.

Chef Gibbons says they want to wait and see if there's a demand during the lunch hour with many downtown workers now working from home, before extending restaurant hours.

During Zelo's three-year hiatus, Gibbons has invested most of his time at Zelo's sister restaurant, Ciao Bella, in Bloomington.

