Retired Minneapolis firefighter facing new charges in Hennepin Co.; awaiting charges in Wilkin Co.

Eric Jagers was arrested after a police chase that ensued after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor in Breckenridge, MN.

While he awaits charges in Wilkin County after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitoring device at a gas station, leading police on a chase, and exiting his vehicle wearing camouflage and holding a hunting bow, retired Minneapolis firefighter Eric Jagers faces new charges in Hennepin County.

Prosecutors charged Jagers with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from an April 14th incident outside Fire Station 4 on North 6th Street where he used to work.

According to the criminal complaint, Jagers was chatting and joking around with his former co-workers when he pulled a silver revolver out of his truck, pointed it in the air and filed a shot -- stating, "Hear that? That's the sound of victory!"

The incident happened just a short time before a serious attack on former Minnesota Gophers football player and current dean of students at Edison High School, Tellis Redmon.

Redmon was a running back for the Gophers from 1998 to 2001. Now he is a dean at a Minneapolis High School and has a 5-year-old son who lives with the boy's mother.. just a few doors away from Eric Jagers.

Just over a week ago, Redmon was driving through the alley to pick up his son, like he does every Friday, when he accidentally ran over some debris spilling out from Jagers' yard and -- according to the criminal complaint -- ended up held at gunpoint by Jagers who was calling him the N-word.

Attorney Lee Hutton says Redmon thought he was going to die and begged and fought back.

After Jagers was arrested, charged, then bailed out of jail he returned home. And police records show more 911 calls for "person with a weapon" and "person in crisis."

In a statement, Redmon's attorney Lee Hutton said: "After receiving multiple calls from concerned neighbors that Jagers was brandishing weapons early Saturday, my client contacted police and received little help."

As a condition of his release, Jagers was wearing an ankle monitoring device.

Then, hours after the latest police call at his Minneapolis home, surveillance video at the Blazer Express gas station in Breckenridge, MN, shows Jagers in camouflage borrow scissors from the clerk, cut off his ankle monitoring device, and leave it there at the gas station.

Breckenridge police said Jagers was arrested after fleeing police and getting out of his truck holding a bow, leading police to shoot him with a beanbag gun.

Hutton believes not enough is being done to keep Redmon and other people who live near Jagers safe.