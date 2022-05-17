Review finds officers justified in shooting, killing suspect at Mounds View liquor store

During the confrontation with police, body worn cameras captured officers yelling "drop the gun" multiple times before shots were fired.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — A case review of a shooting involving law enforcement last year in Mounds View found that the officers' use of deadly force was justified.

The review, which was conducted by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, revealed that Mounds View Police Sergeant Michael Hanson and New Brighton Police officer John Thomas were justified in shooting and killing 21-year-old Douglas Kelley during a confrontation on Nov. 28, 2021 inside a liquor store.

According to the review, Kelley was armed with a gun and was advancing towards the officers with "both arms fully extended in an outward direction facing towards he and other officers...[while Mr. Kelley was] gripping a dark colored handgun."

The review also said Kelley was involved in an armed carjacking, where he held a victim and his 3-year-old son at gunpoint, and ordered him to drive Kelley to the liquor store.

During the confrontation with police, body worn cameras showed officers yelling "drop the gun" multiple times before shots were fired.

Written statements from multiple officers at the scene claimed they feared for their lives, and the lives of others, prior to shooting.

