2 killed in Rice Lake crash

RICE LAKE, Minn. — Two men are dead after their motorcycles crashed into a pickup truck Thursday night in Rice Lake.

In a press release, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said that they were called to East Calvary Road and 4th Avenue South Thursday night just after 9 p.m.

Officials say a truck driven by a 28-year-old woman from Fredenberg Township was driving west on East Calvary Road when a collision happened between that vehicle and two motorcycles, driven by a 42-year-old man from Rice Lake and a 50-year-old man from Canosia Township.

Both men were declared dead at the scene, police said. Their names have not been released as their families have not yet been notified of their deaths.

It isn't known if the truck's driver was injured in the crash.

According to police, multiple witnesses said the crash happened at a curve in the road.

Officials are still investigating.

