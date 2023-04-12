Richfield auto repair shop closing after 130 years due to upcoming I-494 construction

"I understand it needs to be done, I-494 has been congested for years," said Joel. "I understand, just wish it wasn’t at our expense.”

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Along Portland Avenue, sits Richfield’s oldest business.

"The business goes back 130 years," said Elsen Brothers Auto Repair Co-Owner, Joel Elsen.

Bob and Joel Elsen have owned the neighborhood auto repair shop for the past three decades.

"Our great-grandfather started it near this location, he owned a strip of land and it goes back through the family," said Joel. "We’re the fourth generation ownership.”

But now – a sign right out front with the Elsen Brothers' name, reads, “After 130 years as a family business – we will be closing.”

“MN DOT is taking our property, building, they’re expanding Interstate 494 and the Portland interchange and it’s forcing us out, and we couldn’t find a reasonable place to relocate," said Joel. "There's been rumors about it for 20 plus years but probably about 2 ½ years ago we heard it was really going to happen.”

“I understand it has to be done. Just wish it wasn’t at our expense.” - Joel Elsen says this business has been in his family for 130 years.



The I-494 project begins this spring and will significantly impact the Portland Avenue corridor in Richfield - FULL story at 5 @kare11 pic.twitter.com/IxncxBiXB1 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) April 12, 2023

One of four construction projects for the Interstate 494 Airport to Highway 169 vision will begin this year.

According to the MNDOT, the project will create a full-access interchange at Portland Avenue with two on and off-ramps, significantly impacting the Elsen family business.

"I understand it needs to be done, I-494 has been congested for years," said Joel. "I understand, just wish it wasn’t at our expense.”

While the business is rooted in community. "Before we took over, they sponsored youth sports in Richfield and I coached youth sports in Richfield for 30 years, and through those connections and most who come in here are repeats," said Bob.

They’re looking back on years of service, and thanking all those who stepped through these doors throughout the years.

"We appreciate all of the loyalty over the years, and tried to do right by them, and that’s why we’re still here. They kept coming back," said Bob.

"Thinking of all the history and how it’s going to end. It’s going to be difficult," said Joel.

The shop says their last day open will be this Friday, April 14th.

Watch more local news: