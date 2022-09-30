Richfield High School changes attendance policy for athletic events

The policy changes follow a shooting outside the school's homecoming football game last week.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Richfield High School is changing its policies for attending athletic events, following a shooting that injured two men near the school's homecoming football game last week.

In a letter sent to families provided to KARE 11, school officials said the new policies will begin with tonight's road football game against Washburn High School.

Under the new policy for away games, all students and families interested in attending will be required to pre-register prior to the game. All students in attendance will be required to be accompanied by a paid adult and show photo identification to be admitted to the game.

The school is still developing its policy for home games, and expects to announce those changes next week.

"We will continue to review and refine these guidelines and may make adjustments in the future," the letter said, signed by Principal Stacy Theien-Collins and Activities Director Chris Peterson.

Richfield school officials said the policy was developed after consulting with schools in Edina and Minneapolis that have similar policies.

Bloomington Public Schools also announced a similar attendance policy change for the homecoming game at Kennedy High School on Saturday. Spectators at the Kennedy homecoming will be limited to students with ID, as well as their parents and families. Younger elementary and middle school-age siblings of Kennedy students will need to be accompanied by an adult. Bloomington schools officials said the district will reassess the policy following Saturday's game.

