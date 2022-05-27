Richfield High School closed after targeted social media threats

Out of an abundance of caution, the district has chosen to shut down the school Friday.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Richfield High School is closed Friday after administrators received a screenshot of a social media post showing a student wearing the school's gear and specifically threatening the campus.

The school's principal sent out an email to all students, staff and family members noting that administrators don't think the threat is credible, but out of caution, the school will be closed.

In the email, the principal noted a similar nationwide threat that circulated on Thursday toward schools with the initials "RHS."

The principal says regardless of if these threats are deemed "pranks" they take each and every one very seriously.

"Each spring, schools across the country experience an increase in the number of threats they receive," Principal Stacy Theien-Collins wrote in a letter to families. "Often, it is students hoping we will suspend classes. We take all threats seriously, even those considered a prank. We intend to maintain an orderly environment at RHS, and the District will pursue disciplinary and legal action against any student or person involved in these types of incidents. RPS does not tolerate school violence, threats of violence, or weapons on school property."

Richfield Police are investigating the incident, and the district said if parents have any questions or concerns they can contact Principal Theien-Collins directly.

