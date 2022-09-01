Richfield man charged with sexually abusing younger relatives

Robbinsdale Area Schools confirmed 28-year-old Matthew Bertsch, who's been charged with criminal sexual conduct, works as a teacher in the district.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Minnesota teacher accused of sexually abusing two of his family members for years was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, 28-year-old Matthew Bertsch is in custody in the Hennepin County Jail and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 16 and one count of using minors in a sexual performance/pornographic work.

Bertsch, a teacher with Robbinsdale Area Schools, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Fair Crystal School by Bloomington Police, the district confirmed Thursday. He had been employed with the district since Sept. 2021.

The criminal complaint alleges that Bertsch, who now lives in Richfield, had sexually abused two of his younger cousins. The victims, who are now adults, told police that the abuse would happen almost every time they got together with Bertsch, often at family gatherings, the court documents said.

The abuse reportedly began when the male victims were 10 years old and 11 years old.

The complaint said the state plans to request increased bail over concerns Bertsch has access to young children through his job as an 8th grade teacher.

Richfield Public Schools also issued a statement confirming that Bertsch worked for the district as a substitute teacher in the late 2020 and early 2021. Because they were in hybrid and distance learning at the time, the district said Bertsch had limited in-person contact with students.

Bertsch is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail.

He is scheduled to have his first court appearance on Friday, Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Watch more local news: