Richfield Middle, High Schools to resume classes Tuesday

Superintendent Steven Unowsky announced classes would resume Tuesday after an alleged online threat prompted two buildings to stay closed on Monday.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky announced on the district's website Monday night that classes would resume Tuesday after an alleged online threat prompted the high school and middle school to close Monday.

In Unowsky's statement to students and staff, he said officials made the decision to reopen "based on information related to law enforcement’s investigation," and "ongoing communication and partnership with the Richfield Police Department and state and federal authorities."

"The last few days have been confusing, overwhelming and heartbreaking for many," the statement read. "We want to thank everyone who has come together to show love, solidarity and support by cleaning the stadium, leaving chalk messages for students and staff, sending kind words and proving, once again, that we are #RichfieldStrong."

Unowsky went on to say regular patrols by the Richfield Police Department, a full-time officer on-site at Richfield High School and additional staff from around the district will be at each building to provide additional support. Unowsky also said counselors and/or social workers will also be on hand for students and staff.

The decision to cancel school Monday came just days after a shooting occurred near the high school during Friday night's football game. Additionally, all school-related activities were canceled over the weekend, including the high school's homecoming dance.

"We know events like this have an impact on all of us, even our younger students," Unowsky wrote. "We also know consistency and predictability are important. For students who need more time to process events, teachers and staff are here to help them talk about how these events have impacted them. One-on-one support is also available with a social worker or counselor."

For more information and safety resources, visit the Richfield Public Schools website.

