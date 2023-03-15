x
Richfield PD asking for public's help locating missing teen

Sam Lang, 16, was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and Nike shoes. Police believe he could be in the are of 67th St. W and Grand Ave. S.
Credit: Richfield Police Department

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen in Richfield.

According to Richfield Police, 16-year-old Sam Lang recently ran away from his home and could be in the area of 67th Street West and Grand Avenue South. Police say Sam is diagnosed with autism, ADHD, anxiety and depression.

In a Facebook post, police described Sam as "tall and skinny" and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and Nike shoes. 

Anyone who sees Sam or has information about where he could be is urged to contact the Richfield Police Department at 612-861-9800.

