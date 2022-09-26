Classes canceled at Richfield middle, high schools Monday

An online threat prompted school officials to cancels classes for 6-12 graders.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Just a few days after shots rang out near the high school football game, some students in Richfield won't be returning to their classrooms on Monday morning.

Citing an "online threat," district leaders canceled classes for students in grades 6 through 12 on Monday. This includes Richfield Middle School, Richfield High School, the South Education Center and the Richfield College Experience Program.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Steven Unowsky wrote that "Due to the timing and the recent events outside our homecoming game, we have made the decision to close our secondary schools today."

Elementary schools are open on Monday, but if parents choose to keep their students at home, it will count as an excused absence if families follow their school’s absence reporting procedures.

"We will continue working throughout the day with the Richfield Police Department and other law enforcement to investigate the threats," wrote Superintendent Unowsky.

"We are aware that this is an unsettling message to receive. We are grateful to the Richfield community for your support and to the individuals who reported the threats to us. While we had hoped to see students today to offer support, connection and learning, we are making this decision with student and staff safety in mind. Support staff will be available via phone or Google Meets to support students and families."

According to the district, elementary schools, including the Central Education Center, will have additional staff on site from the district office, as well as patrols throughout the day from the Richfield Police Department.

