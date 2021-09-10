Richfield school locked down; student arrested

Richfield police officers were called to the South Education Center Academy on a report that a student had a gun in their possession

RICHFIELD, Minn — The South Education Center Academy in Richfield was locked down Friday after a report of a student with a handgun.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Richfield police officers were called to the school after students reported to school staff that another classmate had a gun in their possession.

The school followed protocol and immediately locked down the campus.

Officers arrested the student near the main entrance of the school.

Police say they confiscated a loaded handgun in the student's possession.

The student was taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and school officials said school will resume on Monday. Staff will be available throughout next week to help students process the incident.