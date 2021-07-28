Road crews adapt to extreme heat while working outside

From taking more breaks, to drinking more water, road crews are doing everything they can to stay safe in this heat.

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. — This extreme heat is hard on all of us, but it’s especially hard on people who have to work outside on a day like this. From road construction crews, to public works crews, working outside is a challenge when the temps get over 90-degrees.

Dave Poppler works for Hennepin County and spent his day repairing culverts on County Road 110 in Maple Plain.

"You know, yesterday afternoon was pretty warm,” Poppler laughs. “Today I hope it doesn’t get that warm, but it probably will.”

After 22 years, Poppler has learned a few things about staying safe in the heat.

“The biggest thing is ice cold water. I’ve got some in my truck. There are several containers of water on site here,” Poppler says.

Workers are encouraged to take water breaks at least once an hour. Poppler says they also take breaks more frequently when it’s this hot out.

“We normally take a break every two and a half hours or so,” Poppler says. “Now we’re taking breaks at least every hour to cool off and get in the shade.”

He says they also started their shift this morning with a quick safety briefing about the heat and the classic warning signs of heat exhaustion.

Dr. Scott Kammer at UCare says some of the classic symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke include, headaches, muscle cramps, weakness, nausea, and confusion. He says workers may not notice these symptoms if they’re working hard.

"One of the key things in working outside is communication. Checking on employees, checking on coworkers, talking about the symptoms you're feeling out there,” Dr. Kammer says.



However, Dr. Kammer says you shouldn't wait until you're feeling symptoms to do something, by then the heat has already taken hold and it will be hard to recover. That's why he encourages workers to be proactive by drinking water before you get thirsty and by taking breaks, even if you're feeling fine.

"You want to be a step ahead of it,” Dr. Kammer says.

Poppler has seen what happens when you don't take good care of yourself in this extreme heat.

"When we were paving we had a few guys tip over,” Poppler says. “It’s very scary when that happens.”

Luckily Poppler says he hasn’t seen any workers pass out for several years. He says there have been a few close calls, but for the most part he says workers are getting better at speaking up when they need a break.

"People might get a little light-headed. We just make sure that we get them in an air-conditioned truck, or in the shade, or get them water,” Poppler says.

Because no job, no matter how important it is, is more important than a person’s safety.