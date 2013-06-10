Road, ramp closures to impact stretch of Highway 77 in Bloomington

Multiple closures along Highway 77 and I-494 in Bloomington will impact local traffic starting Friday June 10, at 6 p.m.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A road closure along Highway 77 in Bloomington could impact weekend travel plans for those in the south metro.

Ongoing traffic impacts in the area are part of the Highway 77/Cedar Avenue construction project, which involves the Minnesota Department of Transportation resurfacing the pavement between Lake Nokomis and the Minnesota River through the fall.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 10, traffic will be reduced to two lanes on Highway 77 between I-494 in Bloomington and Highway 13 in Eagan. Then at 8 p.m., southbound Highway 77 will fully close until Monday, June 13 at 5 a.m.

Detours from eastbound I-494: EB I-494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77

Detours from westbound I-494: WB I-494, SB I-35W, EB I-494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77

Multiple ramp closers in the same area are also scheduled to begin on Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m. and continue through Monday, June 13 at 5 a.m.:

Eastbound I-494 to southbound Hwy 77

Detour: EB 494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77

I-494 east to Lindau Lane and Killebrew Drive will remain open

Westbound I-494 to southbound Highway 77

Detour: WB I-494, SB I-35W, EB I-494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77

Lindau Lane to SB Highway 77

Killebrew Drive to SB Highway 77

East Old Shakopee Road to SB Highway 77

Detour: 24th Ave. S, EB I-494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77

SB Hwy 77 to E. Old Shakopee Road

Detour: SB Hwy 77, EB I-494, 24th Ave. S. and E. Old Shakopee Road

SB Highway 77 to Highway 13

Detour: EB I-494, SB I-35E, NB Hwy 77 and Hwy 13

From 9 p.m. Sunday, June 12 through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, the following ramps are closed:

Westbound I-494 to southbound Highway 77

Detour: WB I-494, SB I-35W, EB I-494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77

Southbound Highway 77 to eastbound I-494

Detour: SB Hwy 77, NB Hwy 13, NB Hwy 77 and EB I-494

From 9 p.m. Sunday, June 12 through 9 a.m. on Friday, June 17, the following ramps are closed:

Eastbound I-494 through southbound Highway 77

Detour: EB I-494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77

Eastbound I-494 to Lindau Lane and Killebrew Drive

Southbound Highway 77 to Lindau Lane and Killebrew Drive

Detour: EB I-494 and 24th Ave. S.

