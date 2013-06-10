Road, ramp closures to impact stretch of Highway 77 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A road closure along Highway 77 in Bloomington could impact weekend travel plans for those in the south metro.
Ongoing traffic impacts in the area are part of the Highway 77/Cedar Avenue construction project, which involves the Minnesota Department of Transportation resurfacing the pavement between Lake Nokomis and the Minnesota River through the fall.
Click here to read more about upcoming road closures and traffic impacts on Highway 77 in Bloomington.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 10, traffic will be reduced to two lanes on Highway 77 between I-494 in Bloomington and Highway 13 in Eagan. Then at 8 p.m., southbound Highway 77 will fully close until Monday, June 13 at 5 a.m.
Detours from eastbound I-494: EB I-494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77
Detours from westbound I-494: WB I-494, SB I-35W, EB I-494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77
Multiple ramp closers in the same area are also scheduled to begin on Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m. and continue through Monday, June 13 at 5 a.m.:
Eastbound I-494 to southbound Hwy 77
- Detour: EB 494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77
- I-494 east to Lindau Lane and Killebrew Drive will remain open
Westbound I-494 to southbound Highway 77
- Detour: WB I-494, SB I-35W, EB I-494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77
Lindau Lane to SB Highway 77
Killebrew Drive to SB Highway 77
East Old Shakopee Road to SB Highway 77
- Detour: 24th Ave. S, EB I-494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77
SB Hwy 77 to E. Old Shakopee Road
- Detour: SB Hwy 77, EB I-494, 24th Ave. S. and E. Old Shakopee Road
SB Highway 77 to Highway 13
- Detour: EB I-494, SB I-35E, NB Hwy 77 and Hwy 13
From 9 p.m. Sunday, June 12 through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, the following ramps are closed:
Westbound I-494 to southbound Highway 77
- Detour: WB I-494, SB I-35W, EB I-494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77
Southbound Highway 77 to eastbound I-494
- Detour: SB Hwy 77, NB Hwy 13, NB Hwy 77 and EB I-494
From 9 p.m. Sunday, June 12 through 9 a.m. on Friday, June 17, the following ramps are closed:
Eastbound I-494 through southbound Highway 77
- Detour: EB I-494, SB I-35E and Hwy 77
Eastbound I-494 to Lindau Lane and Killebrew Drive
Southbound Highway 77 to Lindau Lane and Killebrew Drive
- Detour: EB I-494 and 24th Ave. S.
