Series of roadside fires in Benton County investigated as arson

FOLEY, Minn. — Investigators in central Minnesota are looking at at least seven roadside grass fires in recent days, and checking into the possibility that they were intentionally set by the same person or persons.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says deputies and fire crews from Foley, Sauk Rapids and the Minnesota Department of Resources (DNR) have been called to at least seven grass fires burning in road ditches since March 29.

"The number and frequency of these fires, along with evidence found at some of the scenes, have led investigators to believe some or all of these fires have been intentionally set," reads a release sent out by the sheriff's office.

Fires have been put down at the following locations:

March 29 at about 11:30 AM a grass fire was reported in the 2000 block of 55th St NE in Minden Township.

March 30 at about 9:25 AM a grass fire was reported in the 4700 block of 25th Ave NE in Minden Township.

March 31 at about 9:15 AM a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 5th Ave NE and 75th St NE in Watab Township.

March 31 at about 11:45 AM a grass fire was reported on 185th Ave NE near the intersection with Hwy 23 in Maywood Township.

March 31 at about 1:00 PM a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 180th Ave NE and Hwy 23 in Maywood Township.

April 1 at about 10:35 AM a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 55th Ave NE and 65th St NE in Mayhew Lake Township.

April 1 at about 10:50 AM a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 115th St NE and Mayhew Lake Rd NE in Mayhew Lake Township.

Benton County sheriff's officials are asking anyone who might know something about the series of fires and who might be behind them to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301.