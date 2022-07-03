Robbinsdale Police Department releases footage from Azad traffic stop

The RPD released police camera footage from three officers who responded to the initial traffic stop, after a renewed push by the public for answers.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn — Weeks after a public push for more transparency around the death of a Black man in Robbinsdale last July, the city's police department released officer-worn body camera footage and announced the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the case.

Police said on July 3, 2022, a man later identified as Khalil Azad, fled a traffic stop after crashing his vehicle. Two days later, his body was found in Crystal Lake.

In the days after his death, the medical examiner concluded Azad died by accidental drowning. However, in recent weeks, members of Azad's family and the Robbinsdale community started questioning law enforcement's official account. The public's skepticism arose in late February, as social media posts started to circulate with graphic images purported to be the body of Azad.

The RPD released both the body-worn and squad camera footage from three officers who responded to the initial traffic stop in response to the public's push for answers.

In footage from one of the officer's body cameras, police can be heard telling a passenger to exit the vehicle. As the man is confronted by police, he tells them he has a permit to carry a firearm and that a gun was present. Officers first put him into handcuffs but later removed them after confirming his permit.

The video goes on to show the man telling police he "doesn't know" who the driver of the vehicle was, but knew the other passenger, a woman, who told officers she had just met Azad.

The video then shows officers searching for Azad, who they believed fled on foot toward the lake.

None of the videos provided by the police show them making contact with Azad.

In a statement from the MN BCA Tuesday night, it was announced an independent investigation will be conducted by the department's Force Investigations Unit.

The footage released by the Robbinsdale police can be viewed here.

