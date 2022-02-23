Robbinsdale schools joins St. Louis Park in ceasing competition with New Prague amid racist incidents

The inciting incident stems from a Feb. 15 girls varsity basketball game in New Prague, in which Robbinsdale says their team received racist chants.

Robbinsdale Area Schools announced Wednesday they will no longer participate in any athletic activities across all sports with New Prague High School following allegations of racism.

According to a statement signed by Superintendent David Engstrom, the inciting incident stems from a Feb. 15 girls varsity basketball game in New Prague, in which the school alleges the opposing team made "monkey noises" and racist chants against their Robbinsdale Cooper High School team.

"We are committed to protecting our students and staff, and will take a stance against racism no matter the cost, and as a result, Robbinsdale district schools, including Cooper High School, will not be competing in any athletic events hosted in New Prague for the foreseeable future," the statement read in part.

The move follows similar actions taken by St. Louis Park High School on Tuesday, which also alleged racist chants and monkey noises were directed at their boys hockey team on the exact same day as the alleged racism against Robbinsdale Cooper.

New Prague's superintendent Tim Dittberner issued a statement apologizing for the racist incidents, saying in part, "We do not tolerate racist or hate speech by students or athletic players. We know the hurt this causes. The incident was dealt with immediately. We sincerely apologize for this incident and make no excuses for the behavior. We are taking steps to work with our athletes, student body, staff and coaches so these types of incidents do not happen in the future. We will be sharing more specific information about these steps at a future date."

The girls varsity basketball team for Robbinsdale Cooper High School played against New Prague High School on Feb. 15, 2022. The game was held in New Prague. During and after the game, Cooper’s student-athletes, coaches and support staff were subjected to racist taunts from some student and adult members of the crowd. These taunts included making “monkey noises” and chants directed at the team. Monkey noises and chants have long been used during sporting events to ridicule African American athletes.

As a district, Robbinsdale Area Schools, in partnership with Cooper High School, assert this incident occurred as described. This incident has caused trauma to the Cooper High School girls basketball team and the school community as a whole.

We believe our Cooper student-athletes and coaches and the first-person statements they’ve made regarding the incident.

We believe the team experienced racist taunts and jeers from the crowd at a high school basketball game in New Prague.

We believe the student-athletes and coaches handled themselves with dignity and pride as they courageously addressed the racism they heard coming from the stands and consoled and supported one another as they left the gym.

We believe people should be respected no matter the color of their skin, and our students’ ethnic and cultural backgrounds are important and should be honored.

We believe racist behavior or the perpetuation of racism in any form is damaging to the social-emotional and mental well being of our students.

We believe school should be a safe space for all students. That sense of safety should extend to every court, field, rink, track, course, stage or auditorium, for all student activities and athletics.

We believe that the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) has the responsibility of taking the experience of our students and coaching staff at New Prague High School seriously.

We are committed to protecting our students and staff, and will take a stance against racism no matter the cost, and as a result, Robbinsdale district schools, including Cooper High School, will not be competing in any athletic events hosted in New Prague for the foreseeable future.

Sincerely,

David Engstrom

Superintendent

Cabinet of Robbinsdale Area Schools: