Search for leader underway after Robbinsdale Schools, superintendent mutually part ways

According to a statement from the district, the Robbinsdale Board of Education and Dr. Engstrom "came to a mutual decision," and his final day was Monday, Sept. 18.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — A search is underway for a new superintendent at Robbinsdale Area Schools after it was announced Tuesday that Dr. David Engstrom resigned from the position.

According to a press release from the district, the Robbinsdale Board of Education and Dr. Engstrom "came to a mutual decision" for the resignation, and that his final day was Monday, Sept. 18. Engstrom had been the district's superintendent since July of 2021.

The board intends to select a search firm to help find Engstrom's replacement. Assistant Superintendent Marti Voight is now the acting superintendent until a permanent replacement is found.

"This transition will allow the school board to focus on developing the best process, designed to yield the best candidate for the District," said board chair Helen Bassett in a release. "The Board of Education is committed to working toward the best educational experiences for our students, staff and the community we serve."

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+