Body found near melting snow pile at Rochester elementary school

Police say the unidentified woman's body appears to have been at the location for some time.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Rochester police are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a community elementary school Wednesday afternoon.

Squads were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. following a report of a person dead by a snow pile in the parking lot of Gage Elementary School.

A news release from Rochester police says the body appears to have been there for some time, adding that there is no immediate threat to the public.

With warming temperatures, the woman's body may have been buried in the snow, and revealed as snow melted.

Investigators worked into the night processing the scene, gathering evidence and working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

At this point police aren't sharing who the woman might be or her cause of death.

