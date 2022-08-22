Rochester family pleads for return of late father's stolen bike

Faced with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis, Karl Vielhaber had plans to pass on his bike to his son. Then days after his death, it was gone.

ROCHESTER, Minnesota — Karl Vielhaber loved being outside. Whether kayaking, hiking or biking, the only thing that could make it better was sharing it with his family.

"As long as he was with me and our kids and we were outside, that was his most happy place he could be," said Jennifer Vielhaber, Karl's wife.

So when Karl was diagnosed 16 months ago with a glioblastoma brain tumor, he didn't stop doing the things he loved.

"His body stayed strong during that whole time," Jennifer recalled.

It included one last ride on his mountain bike, just ten days before his death. On August 13, Karl died at the age of 52.

"Doesn't matter how much you know that it's coming... it just tears you apart," Jennifer said.

One week after his death, Jennifer was in their garage in southwest Rochester's Southern Hills neighborhood when she noticed his bicycle was missing.

"It was always there and then it wasn't," she said.

Karl, Jennifer and their three kids would all bike together. David, their 15-year-old son, had outgrown his bike. Karl planned on passing the bike on to his son. It was his favorite possession.

"He continued to work on it because he wanted it to be just in perfect shape for his son to have after he passed," she said.

Jennifer guesses it was stolen out of their garage some time between August 8-19. In the final days Karl was alive, many people were coming and going and the garage door was most likely left open at one point.

"Realizing that the bike had been taken out of our home felt incredibly violating. I felt unsafe in my own home which is where I was trying to grieve and recover and help my children kind of put their life back together... and I felt unsafe and I felt like I wanted to tell Karl and talk to Karl and have him help me know what to do," Jennifer said.

To the person who took a bike from our garage in SW Rochester, MN, sometime last week, The orange and black 2018 Scott... Posted by Jennifer Silva Vielhaber on Friday, August 19, 2022

Jennifer ended up posting about the bike on Facebook. Since then, her post has been shared more than 2,000 times — including to groups that keep an eye out for stolen bikes.

"Mr. Rogers talks about when bad things you look for the helpers and I started seeing helpers everywhere," Jennifer said.

The family does not want to press charges against the person who stole it. They just want the bike back.

In Jennifer's Facebook post, she wrote, "My son lost his Dad a week ago. We can't bring back his father, but please help us bring back the bike."

The bike is an orange and black, 2018 Scott Spark 900 RC Comp bike. It's a 29-inch tire mountain bike with a seat dropper.

A report has been filed with the Rochester Police Department.

Anyone who may have spotted this bike can email findkarlsbike@gmail.com.

