Rochester man's run on American Ninja Warrior brings in tens of thousands to help dogs

In the seven seasons Roo Yori has competed on American Ninja Warrior, a total of $100,000 has been raised for his Minnesota nonprofit.

ROCHESTER, Minnesota — Roo Yori is no stranger to American Ninja Warrior. The 45-year-old from Rochester, Minn. just competed in his seventh season.

"Qualifiers went really well. So in qualifiers I hit another buzzer. So I got up the warped wall and hit a buzzer to advance to the semi-finals," Yori recalled.

But during the semi-finals, which aired Monday, Yori ran into trouble on the third obstacle.

"I noticed that when people were getting too big of a swing, it would kind of throw their swing off. So I tried to compensate for that a little bit... overcompensated. Didn't get a big enough swing and the bar just got ripped out of my hands... so fell in the water," Yori said.

Yori, who works at Mayo Clinic, may not be moving forward in the competition but he has much to celebrate.

Since going on American Ninja Warrior, he's used his platform to help raise money for his nonprofit, Wallace the Pit Bull Foundation.

The nonprofit is named in honor of his dog who passed away. Wallace was a shelter dog turned disc champion.

Yori's showing this season raised $22,000 from viewers. It was enough to push him past the $100,000 mark for total money raised for his nonprofit since being on the show.

"It feels good. It's kind of a big number," Yori said.

Known as the K9 Ninja, all the money raised goes back to organizations helping dogs. Yori is planning on applying for the next season.

"I'm out there for the dogs, right. So I want this to be more than just me doing obstacles," Yori said. "I want to use this platform and leverage it to a cause that I'm passionate about and as long as I can continue to swing around and they keep inviting me back, I'm going to want to keep spreading that message to the people who will listen."

