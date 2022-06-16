Vacant hockey arena may be turned into roller rink

IT engineer Eric Moran hopes to convert a permanently closed hockey rink in north Minneapolis into a roller-skating rink.

MINNEAPOLIS — A new roller-skating rink may be coming to the Twin Cities, replacing a vacant ice arena in north Minneapolis that was home to high school hockey teams for decades.

Eric Moran, who ran for Minneapolis Park Board last year, has his eyes on the “Roll North” initiative which will convert Victory Memorial Ice Arena on 42nd and Morgan Avenues North into a recreational facility for residents.

If the plans go through, Roll North would become Minneapolis' only roller rink.

And although the U.S has seen a decrease in the popularity of roller-skating over the previous decade, Moran believes that “Roll North is going to employ students and neighbors, and provide space for all varieties of recreational activities.”

With Patrick Henry High School nearby, the potential future roller-skating rink will look to roll in nearby students to make the facility a popular local hangout spot.

Roll North announced June 9 on their Facebook that they were working with North Star Roller Derby to “make more inclusive youth sports available.”

Moran hopes to open the new rink in north Minneapolis by 2024.

“This is a long project early in process. Right now we are still building community support,” Roll North said.

Watch more local news: