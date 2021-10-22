'Rolling Stones vaccine clinic' to set up shop outside U.S. Bank Stadium

The clinic will offer first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses and booster shots for eligible Minnesotans.

ST PAUL, Minn. — You'll need a ticket to see the Rolling Stones at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday, but you don't need one to get a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the show.

On Oct. 24 from 3-8 p.m., the state is setting up a "Rolling Stones vaccine clinic" on the plaza next to the U.S. Bank Stadium light rail stop.

Minnesotans can get their first or second doses, or booster shots if eligible. Single-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccines will be available.

To prove you are eligible for a booster vaccine, you'll need to bring one of the following:

An original CDC COVID-19 vaccination card

A paper/electronic copy of your vaccination card

An original copy of an alternative official vaccination record, as proof of FDA- or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccination status, if vaccinated in another country

You can make an appointment for your shot online but walk-ins are also welcome.

Stop by the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic hosted by @mnhealth on Sun, Oct 24 outside U.S. Bank Stadium! Roll up your sleeves before The @RollingStones concert from 3:00-8:00 pm. No ticket required.



Walk-in or schedule an appointment at https://t.co/7nW8FhR8c4 pic.twitter.com/trAj3giODS — U.S. Bank Stadium (@usbankstadium) October 21, 2021

“Whether you need a booster or your first shot, the Rolling Stones clinic has you covered,” said Governor Walz in a written statement. “The single greatest tool we have in this fight is the vaccine. If you love the Stones and protecting your fellow Minnesotans, then get your shot at the Rolling Stones vaccine clinic.”

The Rolling Stones are returning to Minneapolis this weekend as part of a 13-date leg that will take them from St. Louis to Austin, Texas on the band's "No Filter" tour. The Stones were originally booked to play on May 16, 2020 but that date and others were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.