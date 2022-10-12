Rollover crash kills man in Isanti County

Officials with the Isanti County Sheriff's Office said a man they believe to be 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night.

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. — A man died after his vehicle left the road and rolled on Tuesday night in Isanti County.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of 249th Avenue and Verdin Avenue Northwest for a report of a rollover crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man they think is 21-years-old trapped in a vehicle on the south side of 249th Avenue in Athens Township.

Police, fire rescue and paramedics all worked to save the driver, but officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, along with his cause of death, in the coming days.

Officials said that based on their preliminary investigation, it appears the man was driving east on 249th Avenue when his vehicle left the road.

Speed and weather conditions may be contributing factors in the accident, officials said.

State Patrol and the Isanti County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the crash.

