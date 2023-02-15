Roof collapses in Mankato

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area with road closures as there is an "unknown safety concern with a building's structure."

MANKATO, Minn. — Roads are closed temporarily due to a roof collapse in Mankato on Tuesday.

According to Mankato city officials, part of Second Street, from Walnut to Mulberry streets, and Main Street, from Riverfront Drive to Broad Street, have been closed due to the collapse.

It is unknown when the roads will open again and no further details are available at this time.

KEYC in Mankato reports that the affected building is The Landmark Center, a 100-year-old building slated to undergo a $12 million redevelopment project that would include 33 upscale apartments, the region’s first micro-distillery with locally produced whiskeys and gins, a cocktail lounge and an event center.

