Rosedale Center works with Muslim community to welcome shoppers celebrating Eid al-Fitr

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A sign that says "prayer room" sits on a table in front of a space inside Rosedale Center in Roseville. It is in honor of Muslim shoppers celebrating the Eid-al-Fitr holiday.



"We wanted to celebrate that, this is probably one of the busiest shopping days behind Black Friday,” says Lisa Crain, senior general manager at Rosedale Center. “Second to Black Friday, Eid is the biggest sales stores get, but these no sense of acknowledgement,” says Rammy Mohammed, a fashion designer.



Mohammed spearheaded the idea to add the space on the second floor. “One of my personal friends who works closely with the center, it was just a conversation in 2020 during the pandemic," says Mohammed.



A space welcoming to all – after the end of a month of reflection, prayer and fasting. “The end of Ramadan is called EID, and it's where we celebrate and it's like Christmas for us, where we shop,” says Mohammed.



More than 150,000 Muslims call the Twin Cities home. Mohammed says the space is a reflection of the diversity that exists throughout Minnesota.



“Muslim American’s who pay their taxes, who have just as much value as most Americans, and we get overlooked," says Mohammed.



While staff at Rosedale Center say it will help businesses connect to their customers, Mohammed hopes more places will follow suit.



“What’s just been happening in last year, death of George Floyd and Daunte Wright and all the atrocities that have been happening to people of color," says Mohammed. "This is initiative to bring communities together."