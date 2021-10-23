Rosemount man runs 50K ultramarathon to raise money for local charities

SAVAGE, Minn. — Chris George didn't celebrate turning 50 years old like most people.
Rather than attending a big party or taking a luxurious vacation, George, a Rosemount resident, set his sights on giving back to some local charities who directly impacted his life.
George's son Mason was born with Alagille's syndrome – an inherited condition in which bile builds up in the liver because there are too few bile ducts to drain the bile, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine – and at the age of 12, Mason's liver was failing.
Shortly after Mason fell ill, George's 17-year-old nephew and mother both died from cancer.
Mason has since received a transplant, and on Saturday, George ran a 50K ultramarathon at "Surf the Murph" at Murph-Hanrehan Park Reserve in Savage, Minnesota aiming to raise money for the charities that helped him as his nephew and mother battled cancer and Mason recovered from Alagille's syndrome. Those interested in donating to any of the charities can click any of the links below: