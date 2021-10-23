Rosemount man runs 50K ultramarathon to raise money for local charities

Chris George ran at "Surf the Murph" in Savage, Minnesota on Saturday.

SAVAGE, Minn. — Chris George didn't celebrate turning 50 years old like most people.

Rather than attending a big party or taking a luxurious vacation, George, a Rosemount resident, set his sights on giving back to some local charities who directly impacted his life.

George's son Mason was born with Alagille's syndrome – an inherited condition in which bile builds up in the liver because there are too few bile ducts to drain the bile, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine – and at the age of 12, Mason's liver was failing.

Shortly after Mason fell ill, George's 17-year-old nephew and mother both died from cancer.